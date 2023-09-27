EBF 2023 will explore several key topics for the bioenergy sector:
- How different bioenergy sectors (solid biomass, biogas/biomethane, bioethanol, biodiesel) interact and what is their common vision for the future?
- What new sustainability requirements do regulations such as REDIII and EUDR bring and how can market actors prepare for them?
- Why hard-to-abate sectors, such as steel, lime and others, have an increasing interest in bioenergy and what projects should be expected soon?
- How key bioenergy actors (fuel suppliers, end-users, technology providers) react to current market conditions and how they prepare for the future?
- Are recent develoments in EU policy enough to see deployment of bioenergy-based carbon removals or are more efforts needed?
- What actions are taken on the ground to gear up regional bioenergy markets?
- How can BECCS and biochar carbon removals be applied in practice? With what technologies and business models.
The overall experience of EBF 2023 will be enriched by a series of accompanying side-events and collaborations, as well as various networking opportunities.
