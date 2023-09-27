27 Settembre 2023

EBF 2023 will explore several key topics for the bioenergy sector:

How different bioenergy sectors (solid biomass, biogas/biomethane, bioethanol, biodiesel) interact and what is their common vision for the future?

What new sustainability requirements do regulations such as REDIII and EUDR bring and how can market actors prepare for them?

Why hard-to-abate sectors, such as steel, lime and others, have an increasing interest in bioenergy and what projects should be expected soon?

How key bioenergy actors (fuel suppliers, end-users, technology providers) react to current market conditions and how they prepare for the future?

Are recent develoments in EU policy enough to see deployment of bioenergy-based carbon removals or are more efforts needed?

What actions are taken on the ground to gear up regional bioenergy markets?

How can BECCS and biochar carbon removals be applied in practice? With what technologies and business models.

The overall experience of EBF 2023 will be enriched by a series of accompanying side-events and collaborations, as well as various networking opportunities.

