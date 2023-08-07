7 Agosto 2023

40th European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition

Lisbon Congress Centre (Praça das Indústrias 1)

The EU PVSEC is the largest international Conference for Photovoltaic research, technologies and applications and at the same time a PV Industry Exhibition, where specialized PV Industry presents technologies, innovations and new concepts in the upstream PV sector.

It gathers the global PV community to present and discuss the latest developments in Photovoltaics, to network and to conduct business. It is the world-renowned science-to-science and science-to-industry platform uniquely focused on the global PV Solar sector.

The conference scientific programme is coordinated by the European Commission Joint Research Centre.

Info: EU PVSEC

