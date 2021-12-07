7 Dicembre 2021

EOLICA MEDITERRANEAN 2022, the major international event dedicated to the entire industrial chain of wind energy is back, and will take place in the Rome Exhibition Centre – Fiera di Roma, its historic headquarters.

EOLICA MEDITERRANEAN 2022 will be co-located with ZEROEMISSION MEDITERRANEAN 2022, the trade show dedicated to the electrification of consumptions, decarbonization of energy production and environmental sustainability, with a particular focus on the following industrial sectors: Photovoltaics, Agrivoltaics, Energy storage, Grids & microgrids, Heat pumps, Cars and other electric vehicles, Charging infrastructures, Green hydrogen, Multiutilities, Energy saving, Energy communities, Carbon sequestration, and other renewables.

Fulcrum of EOLICA MEDITERRANEAN 2022 in Rome will be its INTERNATIONALITY: thousands of professionals from Southern Europe and Mediterranean countries will attend the trade show and its conferences, workshops and seminars. Visitors from all around the world will be invited directly by organizers, exhibitors, associations, Embassies and National and International Institutions headquartered in Rome.

As in past editions, EOLICA MEDITERRANEAN 2022 will therefore represent a unique opportunity for all companies and for professionals working in the sector to network and take advantage of the reference event for Southern Europe and the entire Mediterranean basin.

EOLICA MEDITERRANEAN 2022 product breakdown will be even more complete, with more interesting contents and conferences, meetings and seminars, with a particular focus on the potential growth of floating offshore wind plants in the Mediterranean Sea.

EOLICA MEDITERRANEAN 2022 is organized in collaboration with Rome Exhibition Centre – Fiera di Roma, partner of the initiative.

Info: Eolica Mediterranean 2022

