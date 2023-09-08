8 Settembre 2023

On 5-6 October, Iceberg Exhibitions will organise “Energy, Construction & Green Economy 2023”, aiming to highlight important issues such as renewable energy, energy efficiency throughout the energy cycle in all sectors, technologies, construction efficiency and environmental impact, the circular economy and the challenges and opportunities it brings, etc.

This fair will enable interaction between manufacturers and suppliers of the most innovative technologies, products and services from the energy and construction industries.

The future, security and sustainability of these sectors is key for the economy of Albania and the region. This fair will enable interaction between manufacturers and suppliers of the most innovative technologies, products and services from the energy and construction industries.

It will see the participation of key leaders from political, economic and financial decision-making centres, who will present plans and projects under development from the energy market in Albania.

This event is designed as an action-packed day, with the alternation of over 30 high-level speakers and the participation of over 500 attendees, discussing critical issues of business interest, such as the opening of the energy exchange, the “boom” in photovoltaic projects, the open option in energy efficiency in buildings, financial instruments and technical studies for the successful implementation of the energy transition in accordance with the Green Agenda, and other main developments in the prominent Albanian energy market, with a particular focus on cooperation and partnership between energy actors in Albania and beyond.

Info: Energy, Construction & Green Economy 2023

Potrebbe interessarti anche: