5 Febbraio 2020

Second edition of E-Talia Summit 2020

Four Seasons Hotel in Milan

E-Talia Summit will see 300 senior executives meet, debate, network and share knowledge on the Italian renewable energy landscape.

As the leading annual clean energy transition summit in Italy, E-Talia Summit will accelerate the development of new infrastructure for both solar and wind power generation, distribution, energy storage and electromobility charging.

Why does the E-Talia Summit present one of Europe’s leading clean energy opportunities?

• Excellent opportunities to contract and build 40 Gigawatts of new energy capacity over the next decade

• Outstanding solar irradiation map, which extends to an excellent 5.4 kW/sqm

• Good quality wind coming off 7800km of coastline in a country that is 40% mountainous

• Strong untapped base of industrial flat roofs, the backbone of the Italian economy

• Experienced manpower and good quality, local Italian project developers

• Highly innovative legal, finance and technical experts who facilitate project development

• Re-run of the amazing Convert Martini Terrace Networking Party

• Incredibly beautiful five star Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Milan’s fashion district

Info: E-Talia Summit