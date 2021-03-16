16 Marzo 2021

The International Energy Agency organised the event “6th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency”.

Tuesday, 30 march 2021 – h 12 -15

The International Energy Agency’s 6th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency will draw together a high-level audience from around the world and will be a major input to the IEA-COP26 Net Zero Summit the following day.

The Global Conference on Energy Efficiency will bring together leaders in national government, civil society and business to discuss how next-generation energy efficiency policies and programmes can accelerate achievement of high-ambition climate goals and clean energy transitions.

The Conference will also feature the work of the Super-efficient Equipment and Appliance Deployment (SEAD) Initiative and COP26 Call to Action to drive ambition on product energy efficiency to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, promote business innovation, and ensure consumer access to affordable and high-performing technologies.

More informations

To register your interest and stay up to date on the Global Conference, please click the apply button.

Potrebbe interessarti anche: