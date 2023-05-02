EUBCE (European Biomass Conference and Exhibition) is the largest biomass conference and exhibition in the world.

Bologna – Piazza della Costituzione, 4

Each year, EUBCE brings together the greatest minds and latest advancements in biomass, with the aim of accelerating research and market uptake across the globe.

During the conference, over 2,000 experts from both academia and industry share and discuss groundbreaking ideas, technologies, applications, and solutions for the sourcing, production, and utility of biomass.

The scientific programme is coordinated by the Joint Research Centre of the European Commission.

Since its 30th edition, the event has been complemented by the Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking efficacy at identifying innovation, stimulating investment, and mobilising the bio-based industry sector. This is an excellent opportunity to address even more stakeholders globally through the conference.

Info: https://www.eubce.com