The 2050 European carbon neutrality target for Europe is a strong driver for Energy Storage Systems.

In Europe, market analysts expect more than 1 GWh of residential storage systems to be installed each year from 2022. Furthermore, new innovations and strongly decreasing prices have made home storage to one of the most attractive topics within the renewable energy sector.

Sungrow, one of the biggest manufacturers for PV inverters and ESS, recently dropped the big news of its new 1-phase Solution: a combination of the new 1-phase Hybrid and the brand-new Residential Battery.

“We launched the 3-phase Hybrid almost 2 years ago, with compatibility with several battery brands. Its integrated backup function, easy installation and flexible operation capability has made it a success in the market. Now we are ready to also take the 1-phase Hybrid to the next level”, says Andrea Polini, product manager for Hybrids and ESS at Sungrow.

Launching the second generation of 1-phase Hybrid inverters in combination with the new Residential Battery is the next step of the company to further push the energy revolution.

The 1-phase Solution opens the possibility to get both, Hybrid inverter plus Battery, delivered from one manufacturer. This offers some clear benefits for the installer but also for the end-customer: one manufacturer means one point of contact for the whole system. This may refer to installation, commissioning, service request or warranty conditions.

“Warranty actually is a very good example. The whole system comes with a unique 10-year product warranty, which clearly differentiates us from other manufacturers within the market who still have different warranty conditions for their inverters and their batteries. We are continuously improving our portfolio to deliver high-end and practical solutions to all our partners. The new 1-phase Solution definitely is one of our biggest achievements for 2021”, comments Jeremy Powell, Director Distribution Europe at Sungrow.

The new Battery is designed in a modular and user-friendly way. Each battery module weighs only 33 kg and it’s assembled just by placing the modules on top of each other, no wiring required. The minimum capacity starts at 9.6 kWh which corresponds to 3 battery modules and can be scaled up to 19.2 kWh which refers to 6 modules per battery.

The new 1-phase Hybrid is also compatible with high the newest high-Power PV modules and has a large PV voltage range which makes it ideal for both retrofitting and new installations.

Furthermore, the combination of Hybrid Inverter plus Battery from Sungrow offers an optimized residential backup experience, with a seamless transition of only 10 ms when there is a power outage.

Another highlight of the 1-phase Solution is the new communication device, WiNet-S. The WiNet module combines Ethernet and WiFi connection in one port. The device sends fresh data to the free of charge monitoring platform iSolarCloud every 10 seconds.

With this capability, the customer can check the energy flow and self-consumption in near real time, being totally in control of his renewable energy production.

Being asked about availabilities, Andrea Polini stated the following: “For our new 1-phase Solution we will focus on the Italian market first. Further countries like Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium will follow soon. The battery will be available for sale at our broad network of Distributors.”

You want to learn more? Check out Sungrow’s Factsheet about the new 1-phase Solution.

